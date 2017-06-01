Mitchell Pearce finally delivered a blinder in a NSW jumper but will have to hunt down a tape of State of Origin I in order to remember it.

Pearce's Origin return ends with brutal KO

A NSWRL official told AAP that Pearce was so badly concussed after being floored by Will Chambers in the second half on Wednesday night that he could not remember the game, including his crucial try.

Chambers faces missing one match after being charged with a grade one careless high tackle for his 51st-minute hit on the Blues playmaker.

Pearce lay on the ground for several minutes before being helped up the tunnel and after the game could not speak to the media because his memory was so hazy.

It is ironic that a player who has been bashed from pillar to post for not performing in the Origin arena finally produced a match to savour but won't be able to remember it.

"I thought he was great," NSW coach Laurie Daley said.

"He was in control. From what we've seen this year from Mitch at clubland and what we saw tonight, he's first-class.

"It's what you want from your playmaker. He has so much control.

"I don't like to use the word mature but his game management is a lot better than what it's ever been. I was so happy for him tonight."

Pearce's try on the stroke of halftime wrested back momentum from Queensland and, after carrying a 12-4 lead into the break, NSW went on with the job in the second stanza.

The result leaves the 28-year-old one victory away from claiming his first Origin series win after failing in previous attempts in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

It was also his first win in seven Origin matches at Suncorp Stadium.

The concussion also leaves him in doubt for the Sydney Roosters' NRL clash with Brisbane at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.