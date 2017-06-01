7th Tackle: Legends continue brain cancer crusade

The 'Beanies for Brain Cancer' round a few weeks ago was a warm reminder of rugby league's unique ability to mobilise support en masse in an instant.
Teams taking the field in beanies created enormous momentum for the cause, and that’s set to continue with a post-season legends tournament to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
We've been told of plans to host a six-team tournament at Central Coast over a weekend in mid-November.
MORE 7th TACKLE:
How JWH almost cost Pearce his recall
Inglis expected back at Souths soon
Fascinating sightings at NSW's hotel
$3m reasons not to boycott the World Cup
Hopoate shows faith to stick with Dogs
What mad Madge really had to spray
There's talk of big prize money to attract a teams with a full compliment of past stars.
Already 30 players are set to commit, including Steve Menzies, Mark Riddell and Channel Seven's NRL expert Brett Kimmorley.