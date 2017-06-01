The 'Beanies for Brain Cancer' round a few weeks ago was a warm reminder of rugby league's unique ability to mobilise support en masse in an instant.

7th Tackle: Legends continue brain cancer crusade

Teams taking the field in beanies created enormous momentum for the cause, and that’s set to continue with a post-season legends tournament to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation.

We've been told of plans to host a six-team tournament at Central Coast over a weekend in mid-November.

There's talk of big prize money to attract a teams with a full compliment of past stars.

Already 30 players are set to commit, including Steve Menzies, Mark Riddell and Channel Seven's NRL expert Brett Kimmorley.