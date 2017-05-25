It might have been painful and embarrassing at the time, but Mitchell Pearce can now see the benefits of his rehab in Thailand last February.

7th Tackle: Pearce reaches out to GI

Aside from his personal improvement, Pearce helped blaze the trail for high profile players to seek help.

The latest was Greg Inglis, who admitted himself into a Sydney-based facility more than two weeks ago.

Pearce spoke in glowing terms about Inglis – usually a bitter Origin foe at this time of year – when he returned to Blues camp this week.

“I had sympathy for GI, he’s a really good guy. He’s a lovely bloke, really genuine, kind caring bloke,” Pearce said.

“I think those mental illness issues are a big problem in the game, to see a guy with his stature that’s really struggling, we all get around him.”