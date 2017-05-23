Leigh winger Adam Higson has been sent off for one of the biggest coathangers you're ever likely to see.

Super League star sent off for horrendous high tackle

Leigh were taking on Salford when Higson came sprinting in from his wing to shut down Salford's Gareth O'Brien, but hit him late and very high.

The shocking hit almost made O'Brien cartwheel, and left the fullback in a world of pain.

Referee James Child was left with no choice but to give Higson his marching orders.

"The tackle is both late and high. That's a red card," said Child.

It's the latest in a number of terrible incidents on the rugby league field in recent weeks.