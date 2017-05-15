Salford Red Devils forward Ryan Lannon has made one of the worst mistakes any professional athlete could make.

Hilarious Super League celebration fail

After making a superb break from inside his own half, Lannon began celebrating from about 15 metres out from the line.

In an incredibly embarrassing moment, the big man is ankle tapped and then tackled metres out from the line.

"He's waved at the fans, touches the badge and then he falls over, the poor lad!" commentator Terry O'Connor said.

There were some advantages to his shortfall however, with a Hull Kingston Rovers player sin-binned for holding on too long in the tackle.

Unfortunately for Lannon, he had added his name to a horror list of athletes who've epically failed while celebrating.

He also seemingly injured his hamstring on the play.