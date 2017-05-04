7th Tackle: No phone reception for Freddy

We miss lots of things about Brad Fittler no longer being an NRL coach.
His methods were always quirky, creative and unpredictable.
MORE 7TH TACKLE
- Taylor to resurrect coaching career
- Woods to miss up to two months
- Another massive blow for Blues
- Milf's six appeal to Melbourne Storm
- Another Panther cleared to leave the club
- Wayne Bennett puts pen to paper
Given just days to generate some camaraderie within the last-ever City Origin camp, Fittler has imposed a phone-free policy on his players at all times they’re together this week.
Fittler is not the only one to notice a propensity among modern-day players to prefer the company of technology to that of their teammates.