News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
John Sutton (C) has scored one of four South Sydney tries in a 26-14 NRL win over Sydney Roosters.
Inglis bounces back as Souths stun Roosters

7th Tackle: No phone reception for Freddy

Josh Massoud and Liam Cox
7Sport /

We miss lots of things about Brad Fittler no longer being an NRL coach.

7th Tackle: No phone reception for Freddy

7th Tackle: No phone reception for Freddy

His methods were always quirky, creative and unpredictable.

MORE 7TH TACKLE

Given just days to generate some camaraderie within the last-ever City Origin camp, Fittler has imposed a phone-free policy on his players at all times they’re together this week.

Fittler is not the only one to notice a propensity among modern-day players to prefer the company of technology to that of their teammates.

Brad Fittler. Pic: Getty

Back To Top