Semi Radradra's manager says his star client would not have signed a deal to leave the NRL and play rugby union in France if domestic violence charges had not been levelled against him.

Charges have forced Semi out of NRL: manager

The charges against Radradra were dropped at the prosecution's request on Tuesday at Parramatta Local Court, where the Eels winger's manager George Christodoulou said later his client never wanted to quit the NRL.

"Semi loves rugby league and loves the Eels. But in the end he had to take care of business," Christodoulou said.

Radradra would have faced a lengthy NRL ban if he had been found guilty.

The manager said the long-running court proceedings had taken a big toll on Radradra who was "relieved and grateful" at being cleared.

He indicated Radradra would still honour his deal to join French rugby club Toulon when he completed the current NRL season with Parramatta.

"That's where his future lies but for the next few months he will be with Parramatta Eels and hopefully win a premiership on his way out," he said.

Radradra's league career was further impacted by the charges because he was not considered for selection on Australia's successful Four Nations campaign late last year or for Friday's Anzac Test against New Zealand, having debuted with the Kangaroos in the same match in 2016.

"He'd love nothing more than to wear the Kangaroos jersey again," said Christodolou.

"It's a sad outcome of these whole proceedings that it cost him his Kangaroos jersey - the jersey that he cherished most out of any jersey that he has ever worn.

"I understand and respect where the NRL was coming from with their decision. Although it was difficult we understand where they were coming from at the time."

Radradra's former partner Perina Ting had accused him of punching her in the face in November 2014 and pushing her into a wall in 2015.

The charges were withdrawn after Ms Ting finished giving evidence, including cross-examination.

"Semi is now looking forward to getting back on the field with his teammates and being a father to his young daughter," said Christodolou.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their support over this tough time.

"It's been very difficult.

"The allegations of domestic violence levelled against any man - it's one of the most heinous crimes that anyone can be accused of.

"Semi is a very humble, soft loving man. This has really taken its toll on him as a human being."