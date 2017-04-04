Moylan among three Panthers dropped for 'booze breaches'

Penrith have dropped Matt Moylan, Waqa Blake and Peta Hiku to the reserves for reportedly going out drinking after last week's loss to Melbourne.

The three regulars will miss the Panthers' crucial Friday night clash with the Rabbitohs.

"The players have been dropped from the Panthers NRL side following a breach of team protocol," the club said in a statement.

Josh Massoud reported on 7 News that the three players kicked on during a night out in Melbourne after losing to the Storm on Saturday.

Moylan, Blake and Waqa then turned up worse for wear at a recovery session in Melbourne, with coach Anthony Griffin putting the foot down.

Penrith revealed the news when they named their side to take on the Knights in the NSW Cup.

Moylan, Blake and Hiku have been named in their regular positions and will line up with recruit Mitch Rein, who is yet to make his first-grade debut for the club, on Saturday afternoon.

The breach is a blow for the Panthers less than 24 hours after announcing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak had re-signed for three years.

Watene-Zelezniak is hard up for experienced teammates in the backline, after Tyrone Peachey was diagnosed with a fractured rib on Tuesday.

Penrith are eighth on the NRL ladder going into round six, with their +18 points differential lifting them above a number of other teams with two wins and three losses.