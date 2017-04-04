Cooper Cronk's decision to end a long and illustrious career with the Melbourne Storm shows he's one of the most unselfish stars in Australian sport.

Cronk makes incredibly selfless sacrifice for love

The two-time Dally M Medal winner said family reasons were behind the decision to leave the Storm after 14 NRL seasons and he indicated he will move to Sydney to be with his fiancee, television presenter Tara Rushton.

CLARIFICATION: Cronk might not play on in Sydney

BIZARRE: Des Hasler's hilarious reaction to Cronk news

"If it was a football decision, I'd be staying here for a long period of time," he said.

"Tara, my fiancee, is based in Sydney, and there's a few things in life that are more important than football, like family, getting married and a future.

"I've been pretty selfish in my approach to my football career and I think it's time I put someone else and something else first."

In explaining the shock decision, the 33-year-old Cronk said he wasn't willing to put his career ahead of his fiancé’s.

"She loves Melbourne but the funny thing is, she's worked really hard to get where she is," Cronk told reporters.

"And we've had a thousand discussions about the possibilities of things but I'm not about to ask her or force her to give up what she's worked so hard for.

"I think I'm in a position to sacrifice what I've done and I'd be more than willing to sacrifice anything that I've done for our relationship going forward into the future."

Cronk has played all of his career alongside superstar teammates Cameron Smith and Billy Slater, under master coach Craig Bellamy, and he admitted it would be a wrench to break that partnership.

However, he modestly insisted Smith, Slater and Bellamy were the "real Big Three" of Melbourne and the club would always remain successful while they were there.

"Football is great but I need a balance outside of that and I don't have that here in Melbourne," Cronk explained.

"I get on a plane every other spare minute in Melbourne (to see Rushton) and it's getting harder to get back on that plane to come back so in the best interest of this football club it's the right decision at the right time."

Canterbury, Parramatta, Wests Tigers and Cronulla loom as likely bidders for Cronk's well-proven services among Sydney's nine clubs.

with AAP