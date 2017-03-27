News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NRL fans banned over Inglis racism abuse
NRL fans banned over Inglis racism abuse

Vaughan ruins the Dragons team song

7Sport /

New recruit Paul Vaughan has made an embarrassing slip up during the Dragons team song.

Vaughan ruins the Dragons team song

Vaughan ruins the Dragons team song

After a big win against the New Zealand Warriors the Red V were belting out the team song when Jack De Belin put Vaughan on the spot to sing a line.

But with just four games and three wins under his belt for his new club, Vaughan had no idea of the words, and simply shrugged when De Belin pointed at him.

Vaughan has no idea. Pic: Dragons TV

Vaughan's teammates then rushed to the embarrassed prop to sarcastically applaud his poor effort.

However there has been no such poor performance on the field for the big man, who has starred for the Red V this year, justifying his big price tag.

The Dragons shared the video on Twitter saying: "Don't worry Vaughny if you keep playing like that you will get plenty of practice."



Very true.


Back To Top