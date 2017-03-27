Vaughan ruins the Dragons team song

New recruit Paul Vaughan has made an embarrassing slip up during the Dragons team song.

After a big win against the New Zealand Warriors the Red V were belting out the team song when Jack De Belin put Vaughan on the spot to sing a line.

But with just four games and three wins under his belt for his new club, Vaughan had no idea of the words, and simply shrugged when De Belin pointed at him.

Vaughan's teammates then rushed to the embarrassed prop to sarcastically applaud his poor effort.

However there has been no such poor performance on the field for the big man, who has starred for the Red V this year, justifying his big price tag.

The Dragons shared the video on Twitter saying: "Don't worry Vaughny if you keep playing like that you will get plenty of practice."

Don't worry Vaughny if you keep playing like that you will get plenty of practice 😂 #redv pic.twitter.com/e4Q1awQ8Be — The Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) March 26, 2017

