Furious Bennett makes complaint to Queensland Police

Wayne Bennett has made a complaint to Queensland Police about the conduct of media outlet News Corp, which has attempted to photograph him in company with new girlfriend Dale Tynan in recent weeks.

Furious Bennet makes complaint to Queensland Police

Seven News understands Bennett – himself a former police officer – contacted police last week after being alerted that photographers had been trailing the couple near their home.

Bennett later learned at least one of the photographers was working for Brisbane newspaper the Courier Mail, which is owned by News Corp.

Furious about his personal space being invaded, the seven-time premiership-winning coach has told News Corp that he will no longer answer questions from their journalists until his privacy can be guaranteed.

The irony of Bennett’s stance is that News Corp is the majority shareholder (69 per cent) of his employer, the publicly listed Brisbane Broncos.

The 67-year-old didn’t take a single question from News Corp reporters who covered his weekly press conference at Red Hill this morning.

The stand-off is the latest in a series of disputes between the Broncos and media.

The club was disappointed in a recent story that outed captain Darius Boyd as a ‘cheater’, while Bennett today rubbished claims that Benji Marshall had accused Anthony Milford of being a lazy trainer.