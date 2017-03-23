7th Tackle: The best solution yet to NRL's concussion crisis

The best solution to the concussion crisis we heard all week came from a leading club doctor, who believes all cases should be overseen by an independent medico from inside ‘The Bunker’.

7th Tackle: The best solution yet for concussion issue

It’s a great idea on several levels. Firstly, the $2.5 million facility has been heavily criticized for cost alone so it would make sense to have it serve more than one purpose during matches.

The Bunker is also privy to every camera angle; eliminating the chances of doctors at the venue being unable to access that vision quickly – or even at all, as was the case when the Dragons doctor tried to review Josh Dugan’s case on Sunday.

"But the biggest thing is that we wouldn’t have another doctor looking over our shoulder," our doctor pointed.

"That would be very disconcerting as you’re trying to make a judgment. If I was to be over-ruled, it would be easier to cop coming from someone off-site with access to more camera angles."

As revealed on Seven News last night, the NRL has been examining this proposal. The league’s chief medico, Paul Bloomfield, visited the bunker last year to determine whether it was possible.

Club doctors have since discussed it at their regular summits.

"The idea will continue to be assessed, along with a number of others," an NRL spokesman said.