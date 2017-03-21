Troubled playmaker Kieran Foran has been named on an extended Warriors bench for their upcoming clash with the Dragons.

NRL Teams: Foran named, Segeyaro expected

The 26-year-old was cleared to play in the Warriors' Round 3 clash, but was sidelined through injury.

The Warriors will be further boosted by the return of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who missed last week due to concussion.

Meanwhile James Segeyaro is expected to be named on the Sharks' bench, with the club confirming his signing on Tuesday.

LATEST: James Segeyaro to be named on extended @Cronulla_Sharks bench at 4pm @FOXNRL @NRL — James Hooper (@jimmyhooper) March 20, 2017

In other news, South Sydney trio George Burgess, Hymel Hunt and Braidon Burns will all be missing their side's clash with the Roosters, after picking up suspensions last week.

Dale Copley will make his club debut with the Gold Coast Titans in great news for the injury-ravaged club.

See all the NRL teams for Round 4 here:

RABBITOHS V ROOSTERS - 8.05pm AEDT Thursday, March 23 at ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1 Cody Walker 2 Alex Johnston 3 Siosifa Talakai 3 Robert Jennings 5 Bryson Goodwin 6 John Sutton 7 Adam Reynolds 8 Thomas Burgess 9 Robbie Farah 10 Jason Clark 11 Angus Crichton 12 Kyle Turner 13 Sam Burgess (c) 14 Damien Cook 15 Anthony Cherrington 16 Robbie Rochow 17 Zane Musgrove 18 David Tyrrell 19 Tyrell Tuimaono 20 Cameron Murray 21 Sitiveni Moceidreke

Roosters: 1 Michael Gordon 2 Daniel Tupou 3 Latrell Mitchell 4 Joseph Manu 5 Shanu Kenny-Dowall 6 Luke Keary 7 Mitchell Pearce 8 Jared Waearea-Hargreaves 9 Jake Friend (c) 10 Dylan Napa 11 Boyd Cordner (c) 12 Mitchell Aubusson 13 Aidan Guerra 14 Isaac Liu 15 Zane Tetevano 16 Ryan Matterson 17 Connor Watson 18 Chris Smith 19 Paul Carter 20 Blake Ferguson 22 Mitchell Cornish

PANTHERS V KNIGHTS - 6pm AEDT Friday, March 24 at Pepper Stadium

Panthers: 1 Matt Moylan 2 Dean Whare 3 Waqa Blake 4 Tyrone Peachey 21 Dallin Watene Zelezniak 6 Te Maire Martin 7 Nathan Cleary 8 James Tamou 9 Peter Wallace 10 Regan Campbell-Gillard 11 Bryce Cartwright 12 Isaah Yeo 13 Trent Merrin 14 Peta Hiku 15 Leilani Latu 16 Viliame Kikau 17 Sitaleki Akauola 18 Moses Leota 19 Tim Browne 20 Dylan Edwards 22 Corey Harawira

Knights: 1 Brendan Elliott 2 Ken Sio 3 Dane Gagai 4 Peter Mata’utia 5 Nathan Ross 6 Brock Lamb 7 Trent Hodkinson 8 Daniel Saifiti 9 Danny Levi 10 Josh Starling 11 Sione Mata’utia 12 Jamie Buhrer 13 Mitchell Barnett 14 Luke Yates 15 Jack Stockwell 16 Sam Stone 17 Jacob Saifiti 18 Jacob Gagan 19 Joe Wardle 20 Josh King 21 Anthony Tupou

BRONCOS V RAIDERS 8pm AEDT Friday, March 24 at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd 2 Corey Oates 3 James Roberts 4 Tautau Moga 5 Jordan Kahu 6 Anthony Milford 7 Ben Hunt 8 Korbin Sims 9 Andrew McCullough 10 Adam Blair 11 Sam Thaiday 12 Matt Gillett 13 Josh Mcguire 14 Alex Glenn 15 Tevita Pangai 16 Herman Essese 17 Jai Arrow 18 Benji Marshall 19 George Fai 20 David Mead 21 Jonus Pearson

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton 2 Nick Cotric 3 Jarrod Croker 4 Joseph Leilua 5 Jordan Rapana 6 Blake Austin 7 Aidan Sezer 8 Junior Paulo 9 Josh Hodgson 10 Shannon Boyd 11 Josh Papalii 12 Elliot Whitehead 13 Luke Bateman 14 Adam Clydsdale 15 Iosia Soliola 16 Clay Priest 17 Dave Taylor 18 Jordan Turner 19 Scott Sorensen 20 Dunamis Lui 22 Joseph Tapine

SEA EAGLES V BULLDOGS - 4.30pm AEDT Saturday, March 25 at Lottoland

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic 2 Jorge Taufua 3 Dylan Walker 4 Brian Kelly 5 Akuila Uate 6 Blake Green 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8 Brenton Lawrence 9 Api Koroisau 10 Martin Taupau 11 Frank Winterstein 12 Curtis Sironen 13 Jake Trbojevic 14 Lewis Brown 15 Nate Myles 16 Jackson Hastings 17 Addin Fonua-Blake 18 Shaun Lane 19 Jarrad Kennedy 20 Matthew Wright 21 Billy Bainbridge

Bulldogs: 1 Brad Abbey 2 Brett Morris 3 Josh Morris 4 Brenko Lee 5 Marcelo Montoya 6 Josh Reynolds 7 Moses Mbye 8 Aiden Tolman 9 Michael Lichaa 10 James Graham 11 Josh Jackson 12 Greg Eastwood 13 David Klemmer 14 Sam Kasiano 15 Danny Fualalo 16 Adam Elliot 17 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 18 Craig Garvey 19 Matt Frawley 20 Francis Tualau 21 Reimis Smith

EELS V SHARKS - 7pm AEDT Saturday, March 25 at ANZ Stadium

Eels: 1 Bevan French 2 Semi Radradra 3 Michael Jennings 4 Brad Takairangi 5 Josh Hoffman 6 Clint Gutherson 7 Corey Norman 8 Suaia Matagi 9 Kaysa Pritchard 10 Tim Mannah 11 Manu Ma’u 12 Frank Pritchard 13 Beau Scott 14 Nathan Brown 15 Daniel Alvaro 16 David Gower 17 Siosaia Vave 18 Rory O’Brien 19 Cameron King 20 Kirisome Auva’a 21 Jeff Robson

Sharks: 1 Jack Bird 2 Sosaia Feki 3 Kurt Capewell 4 Ricky Leutele 5 Valentine Holmes 6 James Maloney 7 Chad Townsend 8 Andrew Fifita 9 Jayden Brailey 10 Matt Prior 11 Luke Lewis 12 Wade Graham 13 Paul Gallen 14 Jayson Bukuya 15 Chris Heighington 16 Jeremy Latimore 17 Joseph Paulo 18 Tony Williams 19 Gerard Beale 20 James Segeyaro 21 Edrick Lee

TITANS V COWBOYS - 9pm AEDT Saturday, March 25 at 1300SMILES Stadium

Titans: 1 Tyler Cornish 2 Tyrone Roberts-Davis 3 Dale Copley 4 Konrad Hurrell 5 Daniel Vidot 6 Kane Elgey 7 Ashley Taylor 8 Jarrod Wallace 9 Tyrone Roberts 10 Ryan James 11 Kevin Proctor 12 Chris McQueen 13 Agnatius Paasi 14 Ryan Simpkins 15 Nathaniel Peteru 16 Leivaha Pulu 17 Joe Greenwood 18 Max King 19 Karl Lawton 20 Paterika Vaivai 21 Morgan Boyle

Cowboys: 1 Kalyn Ponga 2 Kyle Feldt 3 Javid Bowen 4 Kane Linnett 5 Gideon Gela-Mosby 6 Michael Morgan 7 Johnathan Thurston 8 Patrick Kaufusi 9 Jake Granville 10 Scott Bolton 11 Gavin Cooper 12 Coen Hess 13 Ethan Lowe 14 Ben Hampton 15 John Asiata 16 Shaun Fensom 17 Sam Hoare 18 Corey Jensen 19 Ben Spina 20 Enari Tuala 21 Braeden Uele

TIGERS V STORM - 4pm AEDT Sunday, March 26 at Leichhardt Oval

Tigers: 1 James Tedesco 2 David Nofoaluma 3 Kevin Naiqama 4 Michael Chee Kam 5 Moses Suli 6 Mitchell Moses 7 Luke Brooks 8 Aaron Woods (c) 9 Matt McIlwrick 10 Ava Seumanufagai 11 Sauaso Sue 12 Chris Lawrence 13 Elijah Taylor 14 Tim Grant 15 Josh Aloiai 16 Joel Edwards 17 Matt Ballin 18 Justin Hunt 19 Kyle Lovett 20 Jamal Idris 21 Junior Tatola

Storm: 1. Billy Slater 2. Young Tonumaipea 3. William Chambers 4. Cheyse Blair 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Jordan McLean 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane 14. Christian Welch 15. Tim Glasby 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Vincent Leuluai 18. Mark Nicholls 19. Joe Stimson 20. Justin Olam 21. Brodie Croft

DRAGONS V WARRIORS - 6.30pm AEDT Sunday, March 26 at UOW Jubilee Oval

Dragons: 1 Josh Dugan 2 Nene Macdonald 3 Euan Aitken 4 Tim Lafai 5 Jason Nightingale 6 Gareth Widdop (c) 7 Josh McCrone 8 Russell Packer 9 Cameron McInnes 10 Paul Vaughan 11 Tyson Frizell 12 Joel Thompson 13 Jack de Belin 14 Tariq Sims 15 Leeson Ah Mau 16 Jacob Host 17 Kurt Mann 18 Jai Field 19 Taane Milne 20 Luciano Leilua 21 Hame Sele

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 Tuimoala Lolohea, 3 David Fusitu’a, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Mafoa’aeata Hingano, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Bodene Thompson, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Simon Mannering. Interchange: 14 Erin Clark, 15 Charlie Gubb, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Bunty Afoa, 18 James Gavet, 20 Ligi Sao, 21 Blake Ayshford, 22 Kieran Foran