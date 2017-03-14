NRL teams: Big names return, Eels star missing

Check out all the ins and outs for round three of the NRL season, including Storm pair Billy Slater and Jesse Bromwich and Raiders duo Jarrod Croker and Dave Taylor.

NRL teams: Slater named as injuries force numerous changes

Slater has been named to make his long-awaited return to the NRL for Thursday's clash against Brisbane, after his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Slater and teammate Bromwich were a number of big names to be selected in 21-man squads on Tuesday, including Canberra pair Croker and Taylor, and Cronulla star Valentine Holmes.

Parramatta five-eighth Corey Norman is out of the Eels' round-three meeting with the Gold Coast.

STORM v BRONCOS

Thursday 8.05pm AEDT at AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Cheyse Blair, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Tim Glasby, 9. Cameron Smith (C), 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Christian Welch, 15. Joe Stimson, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Vincent Leuluai, 18. Mark Nicholls, 19. Young Tonumaipea, 20. Ryley Jacks, 21. Jesse Bromwich

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd (C), 2. Corey Oates, 3. James Roberts, 4. Tautau Moga, 5. Jordan Kahu, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. Korbin Sims, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Sam Thaiday, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. Alex Glenn, 15. Tevita Pangai, 16. Herman Ese’ese, 17. Jai Arrow, 18. Benji Mashall, 19. George Fai, 20. David Mead, 21. Jonus Pearson

BULLDOGS v WARRIORS

Friday 6pm AEDT at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Brad Abbey, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Moses Mbye, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Michael Lichaa, 10. James Graham (C), 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Greg Eastwood, 13. David Klemmer

Interchange: 14. Sam Kasiano, 15. Danny Fualalo, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 19. Craig Garvey, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Francis Tualau, 23. Reimis Smith

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Manu Vatuvei, 6. Mafoa'aeata Hingano, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Albert Vete, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering

Interchange: 14. Erin Clark, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Charlie Gubb, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Blake Ayshford, 20. James Gavet, 21. Tuimoala Lolohea, 22. Mason Lino

TITANS v EELS

Friday 8.05pm AEDT at Cbus Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Tyler Cornish, 2. Tyronne Roberts-Davis, 3. Dan Sarginson, 4. Konrad Hurrell, 5. William Zillman, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Ashley Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Tyrone Roberts, 10. Ryan James (C), 11. Kevin Proctor (C), 12. Chris McQueen, 13. Agnatius Paasi

Interchange: 14. Ryan Simpkins, 15. Nathaniel Peteru, 16. Leivaha Pulu, 17. Joe Greenwood, 18. Paterika Vaivai, 19. Max King, 20. Eddy Pettybourne, 21. Karl Lawton

Eels: 1. Bevan French, 2. Semi Radradra, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Brad Takairangi, 5. Josh Hoffman, 6. Clint Gutherson, 7. Jeff Robson, 8. Suaia Matagi, 9. Kaysa Pritchard, 10. Tim Mannah (C), 11. Manu Ma'u, 12. Tepai Moeroa, 13. Beau Scott (C)

Interchange: 14. Nathan Brown, 15. Daniel Alvaro, 16. Rory O'Brien, 17. Frank Pritchard, 18. David Gower, 19. Marata Niukore, 20. Kirisome Auva'a 21. Siosaia Vave

KNIGHTS v RABBITOHS

Saturday 4.30pm AEDT at McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Ken Sio, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Peter Mata’utia, 5. Nathan Ross, 6. Brock Lamb, 7. Trent Hodkinson (C), 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Josh Starling, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Jamie Buhrer, 13. Mitch Barnett

Interchange: 14. Luke Yates, 15. Jack Stockwell, 16. Sam Stone, 17. Jacob Saifiti, 18. Jacob Gagan, 19. Joe Wardle, 20. Josh King, 21. Anthony Tupou

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Braidon Burns, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Robert Jennings, 5. Bryson Goodwin, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Zane Musgrove, 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Jason Clark, 11. John Sutton, 12. Kyle Turner, 13. Sam Burgess (C)

Interchange: 14. Damien Cook, 15. Angus Chrichton, 16. Robbie Rochow, 17. George Burgess, 18. Siosifa Talakai, 19. Anthony Cherrington, 20. Cameron Murray 21. Thomas Burgess

PANTHERS v ROOSTERS

Saturday 7pm AEDT at Pepper Stadium

Panthers: 1. Matt Moylan (C), 2. Dean Whare, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Tyrone Peachey, 5. Dylan Edwards, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Peter Wallace, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Bryce Cartwright, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin

Interchange: 14. James Fisher-Harris, 15. Leilani Latu, 16. Tim Browne, 17. Sitaleki Akauola, 18. Moses Leota, 19. Tim Browne, 20. Peta Hiku 21. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Roosters: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend (C), 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Boyd Cordner (C), 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Aidan Guerra

Interchange: 14. Isaac Lui, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Ryan Matterson, 17. Connor Watson, 18. Chris Smith, 19. Paul Carter, 20. Lindsay Collins, 21. Mitch Cornish

COWBOYS v SEA EAGLES

Saturday 9pm AEDT at 1300 Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O’Neill, 4. Kane Linnett, 5. Javid Bowen, 6. Michael Morgan, 7. Johnathan Thurston (C), 8. Patrick Kaufusi, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Scott Bolton, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Ben Hampton, 15. John Asiata, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Sam Hoare, 18. Shaun Fensom, 19. Gideon Mosby-Gela, 20. Corey Jensen, 21. Ben Spina

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Dylan Walker, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Akuila Uate, 6. Blake Green, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Brenton Lawrence, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Nate Myles, 11. Frank Winterstein, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Cameron Cullen, 15. Lewis Brown, 16. Jarrad Kennedy, 17. Shaun Lane, 18. Jonathan Wright, 19. Jackson Hastings, 20. Matthew Wright, 21. Bill Bainbridge

RAIDERS v WESTS TIGERS

Sunday 4pm AEDT at GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Jack Wighton, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Elliott Whitehead, 4. Joseph Leilua, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Blake Austin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Junior Paulo, 9. Josh Hodgson (C), 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Josh Papalii, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Luke Bateman

Interchange: 14. Adam Clydsdale, 15. Iosia Soliola, 16. Clay Priest, 17 Dave Taylor, 18. Jordan Turner, 19. Dunamis Lui, 20. Jeff Lima, 21. Scott Sorensen

Tigers: 1. James Tedesco, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Michael Chee-Kam, 5. Moses Suli, 6. Mitchell Moses, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Matt McIlwrick, 10. Ava Seumanufagi, 11. Sausao Sue, 12. Chris Lawrence, 13. Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14. Tim Grant, 15. Josh Aloai, 16. Joel Edwards, 17. Jack Littlejohn, 18. Junior Tatola, 19. Justin Hunt, 20. Kyle Lovett, 21. Matt Ballin

SHARKS v DRAGONS

Sunday 6.30pm AEDT at Southern Cross Group Stadium

Sharks: 1. Jack Bird, 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Kurt Capewell, 4. Ricky Leutele, 5. Edrick Lee, 6. James Maloney, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Luke Lewis, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange: 14. Jayson Bukuya, 15. Chris Heighington, 16. Jeremy Latimore, 17. Joseph Paulo, 18. Tony Williams, 19. Valentine Holmes, 20. Fa'amanu Brown, 21. Gerard Beale

Dragons: 1. Josh Dugan, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Jason Nightingale, 6. Gareth Widdop (C), 7. Josh McCrone, 8. Russell Packer, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Joel Thompson, 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Tariq Sims, 15. Leeson Ah Mau, 16. Jacob Host, 17. Kurt Mann, 18. Jai Field, 19. Taane Milne, 20. Luciano Leilua, 21. Hame Sele