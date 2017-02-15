Duco boss Dean Lonergan has blown up at the Warriors, blaming the NRL club for the demise of the Auckland Nines concept.

Organisers blame Warriors for death of Auckland Nines

Dwindling crowd numbers and lackluster on field performances saw the 2017 Nines flop, with just 22,000 people attending Eden Park on both days.

What was to blame? The Warriors, according to Mr Lonergan.

"What doesn't help, first and foremost, is that the Warriors had a shocking season last year," Lonergan told the Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast.

"If the Warriors had have had a great season, made the eight or made the four, we'd sell another 10,000 or 15,000 tickets easily, as both Auckland and New Zealand are Warriors supporters, and they also have a second team in Sydney."

Longergan also took aim at Stephen Kearney's selection for the tournament, hinting that a weakened squad put punters off this year's Nines.

"Then they turned around and named what I consider to be a quite a poor team.

"And then their attitude was 'we don't really care what happens in the Nines'. My personal opinion is the Warriors have probably sounded the death knell for this for Auckland city and the NRL will be very keen to take this elsewhere."

It is now understood Auckland could lose the Nines concept despite having one more year left on its contract with Duco and the NRL.

Brisbane is the favourite to host the Nines in 2018, while Melbourne has also been touted as a venue for the tournament in 2019.

Lonergan said the Nines has outstayed its welcome in Auckland.

"It's probably time to go elsewhere," he said.

"Maybe Brisbane, maybe Melbourne, maybe Perth - who knows? The NRL will be the major determiner of that."