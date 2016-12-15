With Benji Marshall moving on, young halfback Drew Hutchison was looking to cement a permanent first grade spot for the Dragons in 2017.

ACL injury crushes Dragons rookie's 2017 hopes

But a training ground mishap has ended his high hopes, tearing his ACL on Thursday.

The Dragons have confirmed the 21-year-old will be sidelined for the majority of the 2017 season, with scans confirming he will require surgery on his left knee.

"Drew had undertaken a simple ball-work drill and there was a collision amongst some of the players involved and unfortunately his foot got caught in the ground," said Dragons Head of Athletic Performance Nathan Pickworth.

"With the forces that were applied to his body at the time, Drew's knee got put into a vulnerable position which resulted in the ACL rupture.

"He has since under gone scans which have confirmed the injury and we have already spoken to a number of surgeons.

"There are a lot of upset faces amongst the playing group and football staff as a result and we are all shattered for him."

The 21-year-old appeared destined to wear the Dragons' No.7 jersey after being used ahead of Marshall during this year's second-last round of the regular season.

He was instrumental in guiding the Illawarra Cutters to the NSW Cup and Interstate Championship titles and, in October, spoke of his desire to step up to the NRL next year.

"To be honest, there's little things in my game I need to work on and I'll be working on that in the pre-season," he said.

"I'm hoping for a big year in 2017 and it's all up to me."

It throws McGregor's plans into disarray, with former Canberra player Josh McCrone and recuit Shaun Nona shaping as back-up options.

It's the second injury blow for the Dragons in a fortnight after luckless prop Mose Masoe had undergone surgery on his right knee, ruling him out indefinitely.