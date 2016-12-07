Beau's beautiful gesture helps dying fan rally

Former NRL star Beau Ryan has dropped everything to be at the bedside of a fan who had only hours to live.

Beau grants urgent dying wish to fan

Late last night Jillaroo Mahalia Murphy sent out an 'urgent request' on Facebook for her friend Kia Lettice who's fighting cancer.

Lettice, 22, suffers from ovarian cancer and was in Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital on Tuesday evening when Murphy sent the Facebook post.

The post read that her friend had just four hours to live and that she wants, "Greg Inglis or Beau Ryan to come see her."

The post was shared over 500 times with thousands of comments of support.

But the most amazing and notable response came from Ryan, who announced he had dropped everything to make it to the young girl's bedside.

"Leaving Shellharbour now! See you in 2 hours, Tell her to stay strong," his post read.

In beautiful scenes, photographs captured the former Sharks and Tigers winger with Murphy's friend, who was clearly beaming in the company of her hero.

Ms Murphy later posted to Facebook: "Thanks to everyone for making this special moment happen. Beau Ryan you are a true legend man. Can't thank you enough for this moment."

"The energy she gained from his presence was amazing! Beau Ryan is a legend. After 4 hours notice he made it!!!" she wrote in another post.

Lettice's condition improved during and after her visit from Ryan, and she now hopes to meet with Greg Inglis when he returns from Queensland.

Well played Beau Ryan.