Sharks skipper Paul Gallen has paid a special visit to diehard Cronulla fan Glenn Wheeler, presenting him with the Provan-Summons trophy.

Paul Gallen's touching gesture for Glenn Wheeler

Channel 7 personality Wheeler was involved in a motorised scooter accident last year and is in the middle of a long recovery.

The heart-warming footage, posted by Gallen on Instagram, shows Wheeler greet Gallen with a volley of kisses and hugs as the victorious captain arrives at his house less than 24 hours after the grand final.

"I came round here to see Glenn after winning the comp. Stay here mate, stay here," Gallen says to the camera.

"Ahhh I want another kiss," replies an emotional Wheeler.

"You will get one in a minute," Gallen says as he reveals the premiership trophy.

"It's Paul Gallen folks! Paul Gallen! Thank you — don't drop it," Wheeler finishes before giving Gallen another kiss.

Wheeler suffered severe head and pelvis injuries when he was hit by a car 18 months ago.

The 56-year-old spent almost a year in hospital.