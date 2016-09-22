The heat of the finals hasn't affected Paul Green's sense of humour, suggesting the best way to get Jason Taumalolo to fire is to get him egging more cars.

'I tried to get him to go and egg some more cars'

Taumalolo and teammate Tautau Moga were earlier this month slapped with $2500 fines by the Cowboys after the pair and three other players were accused of pelting vehicles with eggs in Townsville on finals eve.

But Green made light of the issue on Thursday during a press conference ahead of the team's clash with the Sharks.

"I tried to get him to go and egg some more cars", Green joked.

"If we can get a response like that from Jase I think we'll all be pretty happy about it."

The hulking lock forward has been in incredible form in 2016, taking out the inaugural Players Champion Award and tipped to also claim the coveted Dally M Medal.

The 23-year-old was extremely apologetic following the egg-throwing furore.

"I've taken the time to apologise for what I did to my teammates," Taumalolo said.

"Now that our internal process is complete I would like to apologise to those who were affected by the incident as well as the wider community, the fans and the members of this great club.

"I know a lot of kids look up to me and I just don't want them to think it's the right thing."