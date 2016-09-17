Johnathan Thurston did his best Benji Marshall impersonation with a sublime flick pass to set up the winning try for the Cowboys against Brisbane.

Thurston channels Benji with incredible flick pass

In the first half of extra time against the Broncos on Friday night, JT sliced through the line before finding Michael Morgan for the four-pointer.

With Morgan sweeping inside Thurston, the future Immortal hit his teammate on the chest with the impressive flick, reminiscent of Marshall's magical pass to put Pat Richards away in the 2005 grand final.

Who did it better? You be the judge: