Josh Mansour has found himself on the wrong end of the best wedgie seen in the NRL in years.

Josh Mansour cops terrifying atomic wedgie

With the elusive and powerful winger stepping through the Manly defence during the Panthers' 36-6 win, Matthew Wright decided to take him down via his shorts.

However Wright wasn't content with just bringing the winger down, making a second effort to rip his shorts and underwear upwards, causing an extremely uncomfortable situation for Mansour.

Mansour was also poked in the eye during the game but said after full-time that the pain in his bottom was far worse.

Watch the wedgie in the video above.