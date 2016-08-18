Broncos player James Roberts has apologised to his club and is preparing to take on the Bulldogs following revelations he was forcibly removed from a Brisbane pub on Sunday night.

Roberts apologises to Broncos as he prepares to face Bulldogs

The Broncos are determined to stand by their in-strife centre with genuine concerns about his welfare.

Seven News can reveal Roberts has taken responsibility for his chaotic night at the Normanby pub on Sunday, the night before a training session.

However, while he admits to letting down the club, the 23-year-old disputed some of the reported incidents.

There have been suggestions Roberts’ Broncos career could be over but that is not the case.

A drunk Roberts refused to leave the Normanby pub on Sunday night and had to be restrained.

WATCH LIVE: Stream the Day 12 action LIVE on Plus 7

RIO 2016 LIVE: All the Olympic action from Day 12

He was allegedly choked out unconscious during the struggle and an ambulance was called to the scene.

It is understood he also found trouble at another Brisbane nightclub on the same night.

The NRL Integrity Unit is investigating and will decide, in consultation with the Broncos, his punishment.

That punishment is likely to be internal.

The Broncos simply want Roberts to be mentally healthy and are concerned that a suspension would damage him further.

However, if it can be proven that Roberts verbally abused Normanby staff on Sunday night as reported, then the decision could be taken out of their hands.

Roberts has struggled to fit in to the Broncos structure this year, his form well below last season when he was crowned Dally M centre of the year.

Roberts became a father this year but as 7 News revealed, his child became ill recently and spent several nights in a Sydney hospital.

That child is now healthy again and back on the Gold Coast.