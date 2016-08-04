It's almost a sacred ritual for American sports fans when their favourite player leaves their team, the effigies of merchandise must go up in flames.

Salty Eels fans are burning Jarryd Hayne apparel

From LeBron James in 2010, to more recently Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade this off-season, now it seems rugby league fans have come to the party with their own makeshift bonfire fuel.

Jarryd Hayne apparel.

After a disastrous few weeks, with the club's board in disarray, their favourite son spurning them to join the Gold Coast Titans was just too much to take, especially for this one fan who took a light to couple of Hayne branded t-shirts.

Given the @JHayneApparel Twitter account is where the former Eel, 49er, Fiji Sevens player made his announcement/explanation, I guess this counts as some full circle healing for the disgruntled fan.

Or he's just down two t-shirts.

Who knows what will happen when Hayne actually plays against the Eels?