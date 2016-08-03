Eels fans slam Hayne over 'broken promise'

Jarryd Hayne once said he'd never play NRL for anyone except the Eels, leaving Parramatta fans filthy after he signed with the Titans.
The Code hopper announced on Wednesday he was joining Gold Coast on a two-year deal believed to be worth $1.2 million a season.
However the former NSW and Australian representative had previously committed to a "lifetime deal" with Parramatta when he left to pursue a career in the NFL, something fans haven't forgotten.
Hayne said the decision not to return to the Eels was a hard one but he had still not received a formal offer from the club, which had been destabilised by the salary cap scandal, and needed to make a decision.
"A part of me is sad because I'm not going to go back to the club that I grew up with and loved as a kid," he said.
"Not in my wildest dreams I ever thought I would be up on the Gold Coast," Hayne said.
Gold Coast coach Neil Henry said he wanted Hayne to debut for the club against the Warriors, however they would first need to assess his fitness.
with AAP