Jarryd Hayne once said he'd never play NRL for anyone except the Eels, leaving Parramatta fans filthy after he signed with the Titans.

Eels fans slam Hayne over 'broken promise'

The Code hopper announced on Wednesday he was joining Gold Coast on a two-year deal believed to be worth $1.2 million a season.

However the former NSW and Australian representative had previously committed to a "lifetime deal" with Parramatta when he left to pursue a career in the NFL, something fans haven't forgotten.

When Jarryd Hayne left the @NRL he said he's only play for the @TheParraEels if he returned. So much for that promise... — Jen Browning (@jen_browning) August 2, 2016

Eels fans waking up to the Jarryd Hayne news pic.twitter.com/ztPYD7mS9r — NRL Crystal Ball (@NrlBall) August 2, 2016

Parra fans waking up this morning after hearing the Jarryd Hayne news...#NRL pic.twitter.com/PJm3hK1s4x — TAB (@tabcomau) August 2, 2016

#NRL I am pretty sure I am not the only one feeling that way re: Jarryd Hayne. Its disturbing what's going on — crowdiegal (@crowdiegal) July 24, 2016

Wait, dos Jarryd Hayne just sign with a team other the Parramatta? Didn’t he once say he’s never play for another NRL club, a la Benji? — Daniel Olander (@Daniel_Olander) August 3, 2016

Parramatta when finding out Jarryd Hayne is heading to the Titans pic.twitter.com/9U1qjUXg1C — Italia Hunt (@ItaliaHunt) August 3, 2016

Hayne said the decision not to return to the Eels was a hard one but he had still not received a formal offer from the club, which had been destabilised by the salary cap scandal, and needed to make a decision.

"A part of me is sad because I'm not going to go back to the club that I grew up with and loved as a kid," he said.

"Not in my wildest dreams I ever thought I would be up on the Gold Coast," Hayne said.

Jarryd Hayne: Making this decision hurts! Holy hell this presser is a nightmare for the #Titans — Andy Withers (@witho68) August 3, 2016

How do Gold Coast Titans fans feel knowing how much Jarryd Hayne wanted to be at Parramatta? — Adam Mobbs (@AdamMobbs) August 3, 2016

Jarryd Hayne talking about Parra, "always wanted to go back to Parra". Not good PR for @GCTitans You can't control what you can't control. — Andy Withers (@witho68) August 3, 2016

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry said he wanted Hayne to debut for the club against the Warriors, however they would first need to assess his fitness.

