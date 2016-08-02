Busted: Audio reveals Graham lied at the coin toss

Audio of the coin toss at the beginning of extra time between the Titans and Sharks has revealed that Wade Graham lied about his initial call.

Fox Sports have released audio and vision of the coin toss, proving the claims by Gold Coast captain Ryan James that Graham did indeed lie.

Despite his initial call not being crystal clear, Graham still obviously called "heads" before the first toss of the coin before James declared it had landed as a "tails".

However instead of accepting his loss Graham went on to declare he had "said tails".

