Did this sledge spark NSW's speech snub?

Paul Gallen has reignited his war of words with Queensland, revealing the brutal sledge that may have led to NSW snubbing Cameron Smith's speech after Origin III.

The Maroons were left fuming after game three on Wednesday night when the Blues walked away from the Queensland skipper while he was giving his victory speech after claiming the series 2-1.

Gallen and Johnathan Thurston went face to face on The Footy Show on Thursday night, and Gallen raised the issue once again on Triple M on Friday.

Gallen says disrespect shown towards him by Thurston during Origin II may have started the war of words.

"I maintain it was not intentional to disrespect Cameron but the way they've carried on with it and yesterday on The Footy Show I was happy to leave it all there, but it's in the paper again today and Cam's even had a shot at Laurie Daley today," Gallen said.

"You talk about disrespect, you've only got to look back in game two and the end of that game Johnathan Thurston looks directly at me and says, 'F your Blues'.

"You see four or five players go off at Andrew Fifita and Aaron Woods and you then see the tweet that was sent out that night by Josh McGuire and it's like there's two sets of rules.

McGuire drew the ire of Blues players with a cheeky tweet following victory in Origin II, saying "Losers have meetings, winners have parties".

Gallen took another swipe at McGuire during his interview on Triple M.

"I think it's banter, I think it's Josh McGuire being Josh McGuire. I don't think he's the sharpest tool in the shed and it's just him doing what he does," Gallen said.

"You didn't hear anyone carrying on about it saying this is disrespectful they shouldn't be doing that.

"We didn't carry on like that and I just can't believe the way they've run with it."