Johnathan Thurston has confronted Paul Gallen ver the Blues' snub of Cameron Smith's victory speech after Game III.

Thurston and Gallen go head-to-head over Origin snub

Thurston and Gallen were guests on The Footy Show when JT raised that he was disappointed in the actions of the NSW side.

In reaction, Gallen hosed down the issue, saying there was no disrespect intended.

Take a look at the awkward encounter in the video above.