Rival coaches hoping to discover the secret to Cronulla’s 11 straight wins probably never thought the answer could lie in a giant inflatable beach ball and a game of volleyball.

NRL ladder leaders reveal bizarre training routine

But that’s exactly how the competition pacesetters have been spending some of their time on the training paddock.

Footage shows the players split into two teams on either side of the cross bar as they attempt to parry the giant blow-up beachball over the bar and onto the other side without it touching the ground.

The competition between the two sides is fierce, and winning points are celebrated almost as enthusiastically as tries in an NRL match.

It may not be the most orthodox of training methods, but whatever they’re doing is clearly working out alright so far this season.