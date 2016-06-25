Tyrone Peachey has caused a scare after slamming into the advertising boards at Pepper Stadium on Friday night, during the Panthers' victory over the Rabbitohs.

Peachey's scary collision with fence

The classy utility player was chasing through a last-tackle kick before slamming into the boards at the end of the field.

Peachey stayed down and slumped over the ball in order to slow down the 20 metre restart, before a South Sydney player and official attempted to strip the ball out from under him.

The official in particular courted controversy by making contact with the Penrith player, who could have been seriously injured in the incident.

