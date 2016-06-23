It was an unsavoury act that most people missed in Queensland's victory over NSW in Origin II.

The real reason Reynolds lashed out at Thaiday?

Adam Reynolds appeared to give away a dumb penalty in the second half at Suncorp Stadium when he lashed out at Sam Thaiday following a tackle close to the Blues' line.

But if Reynolds' reaction is anything to go by it would appear the controversial Maroons forward 'squirrel-gripped' the NSW halfback.

As you can see in the video above, Reynolds was left fuming when Queensland were awarded the penalty, gesturing to the officials that he had been grabbed in the groin.

Cameras missed the alleged incident but the drawstring on Reynolds' shorts had been yanked well out of its normal position.

It wasn't the only misdemeanor for Thaiday, placed on report for a shocking spear tackle on Paul Gallen in the first half:

He's also no stranger to controversy, causing a stir in the aftermath of game one with this controversial interview: