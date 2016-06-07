Barba produces contender for bombed try of the year

The Cronulla Sharks snatched a dramatic late win against the Bulldogs to conclude round 13, but it could have been much more comfortable if Ben Barba hadn’t blown what looked to be a certain try.

Ben Barba bombs golden opportunity against Bulldogs

The Sharks flyer, who’s been in superb try-scoring form this season, looked destined to add to his tally in the 24th minute, when he sliced through the Bulldogs’ defence and dived over the try line.

But with all the hard work done, Barba inexplicably dropped the ball over the try line when it appeared easier to score.

Luckily for the former Dally M medal winner the embarrassing gaffe didn’t come back to bite him, as Ricky Leutele’s try in the final 2 minutes made it nine straight victories for the Sharks, who reclaimed top spot on the ladder.