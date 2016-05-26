Sea Eagles look to resurrect extinct T-Rex

7th Tackle - with Josh Massoud and Liam Cox

Tony Williams is set to make an unexpected return to Manly, with the Bulldogs in talks to off-load him for the remainder of 2016.

As revealed on Seven News last night, Canterbury coach Des Hasler and Sea Eagles supremo Bob Fulton have been in talks about a pre-June 30 transfer for Williams, who is on the outer at Belmore after being dropped to NSW Cup a fortnight ago.

We’re also told Williams was shopped to both the Titans and Tigers in recent weeks, however both those clubs have preferred to make other mid-season purchases, closing the door on a player worth $600,000-a-season.

NRL TEAMS: Here's how your team will line up for round 12

There’s much more chance that Hasler and Fulton’s long-standing relationship can make the switch a reality over the coming week. Manly have identified a lack of strike on their edges as a concern this season and are willing to take a gamble on Williams to remedy that short-coming.

There’s also a good chance the club will have more room to move under its salary cap in the coming weeks, with Tom Symonds also set to make a mid-season transfer in the next week. Symonds’ management has been talking with the Sharks, Knights and UK Super League clubs.

Morris ain’t Joshing over Origin snub

The Bulldogs certainly aren’t playing along with NSW’s charades over which two players will get the chop for Origin I. Centre Josh Morris is part of the 19-man squad, but was nonetheless named in Canterbury’s side to play against Canberra this weekend.

The Bulldogs were the only team to thumb their noses at the Blues; with Wests Tigers (Farah and Woods), St George Illawarra (Dugan and Frizell), North Queensland (Tamou) and Parramatta (Jennings) all omitting their representatives from this weekend’s split round. Canterbury’s move is a clear protest over the fact that Morris was expected to get the cut, despite being one of the State’s most consistent performers.

Bulldogs coach Des Hasler made a last-ditch plea for Morris to be retained on Sunday, but it appears to have fallen on deaf ears. Judging by his body language in Coffs Harbour, Morris appears to be equally disillusioned.

Make no mistake, he didn’t want to make the three-day trip north as a shadow player after giving the Blues such fine service. Morris sat on the end of the team photo with head buried in hands at one stage, and hasn’t appeared as sociable as previous years in camp. He’ll be flown back to Belmore today.

AUSTIN OK WITH SNUB: "I'm disappointed with my season so far"

At least he’ll soon have twin brother Brett back on the field for company. We’re told Brett Morris – who has been out all season after surgical complications with his knee – has ramped-up training in a bid to return by Round 16.

Boozey Barba has form with team mates



Ben Barba has re-commenced counselling after his latest bust-up with a team mate. The push and shove with Sharks winger Sosaia Feki a fortnight ago is at least the third time Barba has been involved in such an incident.

Unsurprisingly, the common denominator is alcohol. Bulldogs insiders have told us Barba came to blows with Josh Morris during a booze-up toward the end of his time at Belmore.

He copped a punch from Morris during a pre-season camp in Kiama, after a long night on the drink. Barba returned to the team's cabins a shattered man, seemingly determined to toss in his career and return to Mackay.

A long conversation with a member of the coaching staff kept him on track and just nine months later Barba was crowned the 2012 Dally M medallist.

Alcohol was also the deciding factor when Barba came to blows with former Canterbury centre Jamal Idris in the carpark of a hotel in 2009. While Cronulla have publicly played down the Feki fight – which came amid accusations of cheating over a game of cards – the fact counselling has been arranged indicates the 26-year-old remains in a delicate state.

We’re told he’s already completed three sessions of counselling since the Feki altercation, which saw him rush back to Mackay for three days. Additionally, the birth of his fourth daughter is only a week away. Barba’s parents and the parents of his partner, Ainslie Currie, have both travelled to Sydney from Mackay to support the couple.