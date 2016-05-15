Gagai in tears after Knights loss

Newcastle Knights fullback Dane Gagai was reduced to tears at the end of their 62-0 loss at hands of Cronulla, breaking down after the final siren.

Teammate Tariq Sims picked him up off the turf and embraced him as the emotions of the afternoon took hold.

Indigenous Round holds a special place in Gagai's heart as a proud Torres Strait Islander and after the game he explained why this loss meant so much.

A touching moment at end of #NRLKnightsSharks. Shows how much Dane Gagai cares. pic.twitter.com/RXmiJ0t0Qq — Duncan Huntsdale (@duncs_h) May 15, 2016

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, especially at home with all the fans turning up, Indigenous Round, everything to play for, but we just didn’t get the result in the end,” Gagai said.

“We’re going to go through some tough times before we go through good ones. There’s not much we can say ... just put this one behind us and be better next week.”

As the last line of defence, Gagai watched the Sharks run in 11 tries to nil as they handed his team their worst-ever loss in Newcastle and their second-worst loss ever.

Cronulla's seventh straight win took them to second place on the ladder, behind leaders Brisbane only on percentage and also tied on 16 points with third-placed Melbourne.

