Nightingale produces try assist of the year with miracle pass

Commentators and fans were left gobsmacked when Dragons winger Jason Nightingale pulled off the seemingly impossible against Canberra.
With his side up 8-6 in the second half on Thursday night, the Kiwi international appeared to be destined to go into touch before he reached around the back of Raiders fullback Jack Wighton to lay on a try for Tim Lafai.
Despite the attention of three defenders, Nightingale somehow managed to produce the perfect flick pass to put St George Illawarra up 12-6.
The brilliant play proved vital as the Dragons went on to claim a 16-12 victory in extra time.