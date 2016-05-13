Commentators and fans were left gobsmacked when Dragons winger Jason Nightingale pulled off the seemingly impossible against Canberra.

Nightingale produces try assist of the year with miracle pass

With his side up 8-6 in the second half on Thursday night, the Kiwi international appeared to be destined to go into touch before he reached around the back of Raiders fullback Jack Wighton to lay on a try for Tim Lafai.

Despite the attention of three defenders, Nightingale somehow managed to produce the perfect flick pass to put St George Illawarra up 12-6.

Had to watch that try assist by Jason Nightingale again it's freaky stuff. Great job from @EuanAitken3 wrapping it up. #NRLDragonsRaiders — Bits Bytemon (@BitsBytemon) May 12, 2016

Can we Knight Jason Nightingale already? @TWiLeague — Matty (@MattyMcP25) May 12, 2016

#NRLsgican Just give man of the match to Jason Nightingale for that outstanding try assist earlier on — crowdiegal (@crowdiegal) May 12, 2016

Jason Nightingale with the Try Assist of the Year #NRLDragonsRaiders — KiwiSportsFans (@KiwiSportsFans) May 12, 2016

The brilliant play proved vital as the Dragons went on to claim a 16-12 victory in extra time.