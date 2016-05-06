Radradra makes worst-possible start to Kangaroos career

Semi Radradra was sent to the sin bin just six minutes into his Kangaroos debut after preventing a try with a professional foul.
New Zealand back-rower Kevin Proctor was running through on a grubber in the in-goal and was preparing to plant the ball down for a try when Radradra pushed him off it.
The Semi Trailer's illegal actions clearly prevented a try and he was promptly sent to the bin.
Luckily Radradra's absence didn't affect the Aussies, the Kangaroos scoring a try while their winger was off the field.