Radradra makes worst-possible start to Kangaroos career

Semi Radradra was sent to the sin bin just six minutes into his Kangaroos debut after preventing a try with a professional foul.

Radradra makes worst-possible start to Kangaroos debut

New Zealand back-rower Kevin Proctor was running through on a grubber in the in-goal and was preparing to plant the ball down for a try when Radradra pushed him off it.

The Semi Trailer's illegal actions clearly prevented a try and he was promptly sent to the bin.

That's gotta be some sort of history. Semi Radradra sin binned 6 minutes into his Test debut. — Todd Balym (@balym_GCB) May 6, 2016

Well ICYMI @NRLBunker agree with the Australian population that Semi Radradra shouldn't be playing for Australia 🗑 pic.twitter.com/N61hVwEHuA — Alvey Kulina (@MrAlveyKulina) May 6, 2016

Good on ya for defending your country's in-goal. We're with ya #SemiRadradra. #RoosKiwis — @SamAyoubi (@SamAyoubi) May 6, 2016

Semi Radradra has now been in the sin-bin longer for Australia than actually playing.#RoosKiwis — Josh Oates (@MesutOatesil) May 6, 2016

Luckily Radradra's absence didn't affect the Aussies, the Kangaroos scoring a try while their winger was off the field.