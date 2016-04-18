Ahead of the Broncos clash with the Knights, players were seen accepting a mystery substance from the trainer, which caught the attention of many viewers once they began to gag.

Broncos filmed gagging after taking mystery substance

The footage shows the players rubbing the substance in their mouths in the dressing rooms before the game, making them dry retch.

Broncos prop Josh McGuire appears in the footage taking the substance, which was revealed to be peppermint oil, used to assist opening up the sinuses to increase players' breathing.

Flying winger Corey Oates can also be seen in the footage taking the substance, which triggers the sickly reaction.

Viewers were left puzzled at the sight of the strange pre-game routine, taking to Twitter in search of answers.

What's with the Broncos forwards trying to gag themselves pre game? — jerry (@jonvthon) April 16, 2016

@FOXNRLLive @mattshirvington what was that the broncos players were repeatedly rubbing on the back of their tongues till it made them gag? — Dane (@truthadvisor) April 16, 2016

#NRLBroncosKnights Anyone see the locker room shots before game? Broncos putting liquid in their mouths causing half the players to gag? — bob smith (@Aussie_Pride_83) April 16, 2016

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira was known for his own on-field breathing enhancer, smearing Vicks on the front of his jersey before every game.

Looks like the Broncos have been watching vintage Gunners games.

Either way, the oil did the trick, with the Broncos running out 53-0 winners.