Anthony Milford has continued to impress his legion of NRL fans with another acrobatic try in his side's demolishing of St George-Illawarra Dragons.

Milford puts on circus show with ridiculous try

With his side leading 14-0 in the second half, Milford chased through a kick into the in-goal.

As the ball seemed to be destined for the dead-ball line it bounced on its point with Milford jumping in the air before planting in inches in to score the try.