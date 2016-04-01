Did the referee stop Inglis from saving a try?

NRL referees are quick to blow penalties for obstructions, but how about referees obstructing players?

Greg Inglis impeded by referee

South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis was clearly impeded by the referee when attempting to tackle Sea Eagles halfback Apisai Koroisau who went on to score a try during last night's 16-12 win to the Bunnies.

With the game still in the balance, Koroisau made a fantastic run into open space.

Inglis moved to his left first before turning to catch Koroisau to his right.

But as he moved referee Gerard Sutton impeded him.