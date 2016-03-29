Melbourne Storm rookie played on with broken leg

Coach Craig Bellamy says 18-year-old Melbourne Storm rookie Curtis Scott remained on the field for about 10 minutes despite suffering a fracture fibula.
Scott limped from the field midway through the first half against Cronulla after having his leg caught underneath an opponent's body while attempting a tackle.
Bellamy confirmed after the match that he is facing up to six to eight weeks on the sidelines.
"It looks like he's got a fractured bone in his leg," Bellamy said.
"That's obviously not good for us, but for him to play on for 10 minutes when they thought he had a cork... he's obviously a tough kid too.
"We know he's made of the right stuff, so we'll be happy when he comes back."