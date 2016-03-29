Coach Craig Bellamy says 18-year-old Melbourne Storm rookie Curtis Scott remained on the field for about 10 minutes despite suffering a fracture fibula.

Melbourne Storm rookie played on with broken leg

Scott limped from the field midway through the first half against Cronulla after having his leg caught underneath an opponent's body while attempting a tackle.

Bellamy confirmed after the match that he is facing up to six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

"It looks like he's got a fractured bone in his leg," Bellamy said.

"That's obviously not good for us, but for him to play on for 10 minutes when they thought he had a cork... he's obviously a tough kid too.

"We know he's made of the right stuff, so we'll be happy when he comes back."