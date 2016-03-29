Bunker taking heavy fire

Five key points from NRL round four

It's official. The bunker's honeymoon period is well and truly over.

No one expected zero controversy from the sweeping changes made to the video review system, but what we witnessed in round four was something else.

The Cowboys and Roosters were both crying foul after potential match-winning tries were denied, while Dragons winger Jason Nightingale appeared unlucky to have a try erased for a two-man strip.

Despite Johnathan Thurston claiming he definitely didn't knock on while gathering the ball and touching down in extra time against the Cowboys, referees boss Tony Archer backed the bunker's call.

Archer also refuted Trent Robinson's claim the Roosters were robbed when Mitchell Aubusson was deemed to be offside in the lead-up to a Latrell Mitchell try late in his side’s clash with Manly.

However Archer said the bunker did mess up a decision to overturn Broncos forward Matt Gillett's try, incorrectly ruling he had lost the ball into Cowboys fullback Lachlan Coote.

In each instance the on-field referee signaled no try, meaning the bunker had to find sufficient evidence to overturn the decision. With this in mind, it's hard to argue with Archer, but the system in place continues to restrict the bunker in their decision-making process.

Is it time to scrap the on-field referee making a live decision when sending it upstairs?

Redemption round for Broncos and Bulldogs

Round four saw Brisbane avenge their grand final defeat 24 hours before the Bulldogs turned the tables on the Rabbitohs after last year's 'Bad Friday' debacle.

Anthony Milford was absolutely brilliant as the Broncos edged the Cowboys in golden point.

Even Johnathan Thurston was in awe of Milford's field goal prowess after the Brisbane pivot sealed a thrilling 21-20 win with a 40m special.

"He's provided one of the highlights of the season so far", Thurston said while predicting rep honours in the near future for the 21-year-old.

As for the Rabbitohs, a five-day turnaround from their energy-sapping loss to the Dragons was too much to overcome as the Bulldogs ran riot.

A South Sydney outfit minus star Sam Burgess had their underbelly exposed by the Bulldogs, with a mauling that included six tries inside the opening 30 minutes.

Dugan's days in the centres over

Dragons coach Paul McGregor will be the first to admit his Josh Dugan centre experiment failed miserably.

In his second-straight game in the No.1 jersey, Dugan was inspirational as he led his side to a last-gasp win over the Panthers.

Down four with four minutes remaining, Dugan showed why he's the NSW State of Origin fullback, levelling the scores with a powerful run over Jamie Soward and Tyrone Peachey to touch down.

"His involvement is a lot higher at the back, without a doubt. Josh did well and he'll be staying at the back," McGregor said.

"He's a big game player, and that's what you like to see from the big players in situations like that. The better players go to the game at times like that, they don't shy away from it."

What that means for off-season recruit Kurt Mann remains to be seen, but with Origin duty certain to arise for Dugan, he will be a valuable asset.

Tedesco to force Daley's hand?

Dugan might be staying at the back for the Dragons, but the form of Tigers No.1 James Tedesco might push him back out wide for NSW.

Tedesco has been one of the NRL's most potent attacking players over the opening month, but it was his efforts without the ball in the Tigers' 8-0 defeat to the Eels that would have had Blues coach Laurie Daley grinning.

He somehow stopped a rampaging Semi Radradra dead in his tracks just short of the tryline early in the first half, before holding up a stepping Michael Jennings over the line after the break.

The 23-year-old is the comp's leading tryscorer and has been publicly backed by Blues skipper Paul Gallen, Tigers coach Jason Taylor and hooker Robbie Farah.

History against ramshackle Roosters

The record books suggest Roosters fans might as well give up on 2016. No team has ever recovered from a winless first month to claim the premiership.

But that's the predicament the boys from Bondi find themselves in after another loss kept them rooted to the foot of the ladder.

Even the struggling Knights have a point after their draw with the Raiders, while the Warriors broke their duck with their first victory since July.

The Roosters were much improved against Manly on Saturday night and were unlucky not to come away with the chocolates, but they have to find a way to win without their big-name players.