Greg Inglis' South Sydney teammates were left shaking their heads as the star fullback provided a contender for brain explosion of the year in today's 8-6 loss to the Dragons

Inglis attempts field goal with the Rabbitohs down by two

With the clock winding down, Inglis attempted a field goal on what was the last play of the game....only problem, the Bunnies were down by two points.

You can normally count on Inglis to come up with a big play at the end of the game, but unfortunately today was't that day.