Manly young gun arrested for DWI and speeding

Manly have stood down rising star Liam Knight after he was arrested for driving three times over the alcohol limit and doing 137kmh in a 70kmh zone.

Manly young gun arrested for DUI and speeding

The 21-year-old backrower earlier this month recommitted to the Sea Eagles until the end of 2017 but his NRL future is suddenly in doubt after being arrested at Frenchs Forest on Wednesday morning.

After being pulled over at 1.15am, Knight returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.176 and was caught doing nearly twice the speed limit.

The club confirmed his licence has been suspended and is due to appear in Manly Local Court on April 20.

"About 1.15am, police from the Northern Beaches Highway Patrol observed a red Mazda station wagon driving at high speed. Police will allege the car was travelling at 137km/h in a 70km/h zone and stopped it near the Roseville Bridge," police media state.

"The driver, a 21-year-old man holding a provisional P2 driver's licence, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Frenchs Forest Police Station, where he returned an alleged positive breath test analysis reading of 0.176.

"The Narrabeen man was charged with high-range PCA and exceed speed by more than 45km/h. He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice to appear at Manly Local Court on 20 April 2016. He also had his driver’s licence suspended."

The Sea Eagles fought off interest from four other clubs, including Melbourne, North Queensland, Newcastle and Cronulla to retain the up-and-coming forward.

He last year represented the NSW under-20s and was a star for Manly in the National Youth Competition, averaging 193 metres and 35 tackles a game.

Knight was tipped to break into first grade this year and recently earned the praise of coach Trent Barrett, who touted him as a future star of the club.