This Melbourne Storm fan managed to find a unique way to sweep a cheerleader off her feet, but we don't think she would have been too happy about it.

NRL fan wipes out cheerleader during half time stunt

During half time of Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast Titans on Sunday, the male fan was trying to catch a high ball as part of the entertainment.

As he attempted to make the catch he veered towards a group of cheerleaders watching on, colliding with one unlucky girl.

The fan bowled the cheerleader over and ended up landing right on top of her, much to amusement of commentators.

"Isn't that amazing, that that may be the way they met?" Andrew Voss said.

"And we may go forward in five years' time and they're married."

Somehow we can't see that happening.