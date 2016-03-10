Welcome to Round two of the 7th Tackle.

7th Tackle - with Josh Massoud and Liam Cox

This week, some of the game's biggest names are on the hit list of rival clubs.

The race to snare their prize signatures is on - enjoy the 7th Tackle with Seven News league reporters Josh Massoud and Liam Cox.

Paulo gets in on the ACT

Eventually, there had to be a price for Parramatta’s incredible buying spree. We can confirm the first player to be squeezed from Brad Arthur’s roster will be boom prop Junior Paulo.

Despite Parramatta’s efforts to convince him otherwise, the 22-year-old Kiwi simply could not resist a huge offer from Canberra and has agreed to join the Raiders at the end of this season. Despite making just 43 NRL appearances, Paulo will earn close to $2 million over the next three seasons wearing lime green. Expect the deal to be formally announced within the next few days.

His addition sees Canberra’s recruitment drive rival that of the Eels; in the past 12 months they’ve also poached BJ Leilua, Aiden Sezer and Joseph Tapine. Ricky Stuart’s arrival has clearly given the Green Machine some third party deal grunt, destroying any previous reluctance among the code’s best young stars to move to the ACT.

In Paulo’s case, a move away from Sydney’s west had become necessary. Close friends felt the Eels junior was being influenced by the wrong crowd and needed a fresh start. Upcoming charges over a road rage incident – to be heard in court next month – underline those concerns.

Elgey plan spells the end for Coote at Cowboys

North Queensland has emerged as a shock contender for off-contract Titans halfback Kane Elgey. The Cowboys’ pursuit of Elgey is the cornerstone of a long-term succession plan for kingpin Johnathan Thurston, which would see in-form fullback Lachlan Coote run out of Townsville.

The Cowboys pitch to Elgey is an attractive one – play the next two seasons in the halves alongside Thurston, before the best in the business retires at the end of 2018. That scheme would see current five eighth Michael Morgan revert to fullback in 2017 and 2018, making off-contract Coote surplus to requirements from the end of this season. It would also allow 18-year-old sensation Kayln Ponga two seasons to find his feet at NRL level on the wing, before assuming his favoured fullback position in 2019, when Morgan and Elgey become the club’s new halves combination.

Coote has already been getting the strong impression that he’s on the outer – negotiations for a contract extension have stalled. In the meantime he’s started looking elsewhere. Should the Dylan Walker five eighth experiment not work, Manly would be an ideal fit. And we’ve also heard whispers that Penrith might be open to welcoming the Windsor junior home, as a replacement for veteran halves Peter Wallace and Jamie Soward.

Des puts the feelers out for Brooks

First it was Keiran Foran. Then it was Johnathon Thurston. He even had a sly crack at Mitchell Pearce.

Since Des Hasler arrived at Belmore in late 2011, the hunt’s been relentless for a superstar No. 7 to steer the team. After agreeing to a new four-year contract extension, gun playmaker Moses Mbye might turn out to be that man. But the coach hasn’t completely given up on uniting him with a specialist half and the latest target to drop on Hasler’s radar is Tigers ace Luke Brooks.

We here Hasler has been on the phone making discreet enquiries about Brooks to those who know the 21-year-old well. Brooks has an option in his favour to stay at the Tigers in 2017 – and it’s worth a whopping $650,000. Canterbury are one of the few clubs with the third party clout to match that figure.