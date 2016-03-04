Nathan Bracken is reportedly threatening to sue Parramatta Eels after his sister-in-law was rejected as team cheerleader.

Bracken may sue Eels over cheerleader snub

Bracken also quit his role as an Eels ambassador and is said to have made a number of accusations against the club’s cheerleading selection process, Newscorp are reporting.

Tersha Rich is the sister of Bracken’s wife, Hayley, and was knocked out after the first round of auditions at the Eels.

Bracken has a history of litigation having sued Cricket Australia over the management of a knee injury suffered in 2007.

He alleged the organisation engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct, was negligent and in breach of contract. The case was settled in 2015.

However his latest threats of suing the Eels are seemingly being brushed off by the club who said the selection process for Ms Rich was fair and unbiased.

“The claims made post the auditions were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated,” a club spokesperson said.

“We are disappointed that the Brackens have decided to end their association over this matter.”