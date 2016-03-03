7th Tackle - with Josh Massoud and Liam Cox

The opening round of the NRL is finally here and that means our hard-hitting 7th Tackle segment is back!

Crowe quadbike spin no joyride

The Rabbitohs can thank Mitchell Pearce for drawing attention away from their ill-fated summer camp on Russell Crowe’s farm.

Luke Keary’s stunning walk-out was merely the culmination of a very rotten night, which spun into chaos at the property’s bar.

According to two players we’ve spoken to, Crowe upset some of the team by riding a quadbike in close proximity to their tents.

Suffice to say, these players weren’t impressed and Keary found himself riding solo in a taxi bound for Coffs Harbour airport shortly afterwards. We contacted Crowe’s representative for comment.

He wasn’t aware of the quadbike incident; and also claimed players he’d spoken to weren’t aware either. But there’s no debate the next morning presented a huge headache for coach Michael Maguire.

Players tell us he addressed the team with a degree of remorse over what transpired the previous night.

Maguire took it upon himself to shoulder more off-field responsibilities after Shane Richardson left the club last January. That took a toll on him; and began to extract a price from the team late last season as jaded players were run into the ground.

Richardson’s return this week will have put Maguire’s mind at further ease. Our spies on the Central Coast say he looked very relaxed last weekend, on a mini-break with his family in Terrigal.

And as for Keary? Well his days at Redfern are surely numbered. We’re told the club had an offer on the table before Christmas. It has now been mysteriously withdrawn. The Titans, Panthers, and Dragons shape as the obvious contenders for his signature.

Gus Gould health concern

There’s no more dedicated man in rugby league than Gus Gould. But is his hard yakka taking a toll?

Since the start of this year, the non-stop identity has made at least two visits to hospital. The first was to treat a badly infected elbow; the second for a kidney problem.

On top of the physical duress, Gould has endured a tough summer emotionally. He lost his dad Bruce in January. We’re told the funeral in Sydney’s west was a heart-wrenching affair, albeit with plenty of bright recollections of Bruce’s life.

Gould is now the last man standing in Penrith’s head office following a thorough clean-out over the past 12 months. Gone are chairman Don Feltis, operations manager Justin Pascoe, football manager Phil Moss, head coach Ivan Cleary and Group CEO Warren Wilson.

The Panthers put Wilson’s departure a fortnight ago down to ‘personal reasons’. It remains to be seen what they are – and there’s plenty of sleuths hunting for more details. If Gould does decide to continue on at the foot of the mountains, we wish him all the best.

And looking forward to Wests Tigers and Warriors and the two coaches under the pump to perform or else.

James Roberts is a huge addition to the Brisbane Broncos.

Looking forward to seeing him flourish under master coach Wayne Bennett.