Disgraced NRL star Mitchell Pearce says he's returned from rehab with the tools to beat his binge-drinking problem.

Pearce watched Australia Day video with his mum

In an exclusive one-on-one with 7News NRL reporter Liam Cox, Pearce was extremely candid about the issues he's dealing with.

ORIGIN: Daley says Pearce still in frame

PUNISHMENT: Pearce to cop ban on the chin

The 25-year-old admitted he has a serious problem with alcohol.

"When I drink I've never reacted well to it.

"Do I drink every day? No, but I am a binge drinker.

"When I saw it in front of my face and saw how selfish my actions have been it was pretty scary."

However Pearce denied he has a drug problem.

"No, not at all. Alcohol has been the big issue for me."

Pearce has revealed the first time he watched the infamous Australia Day video was while he was with his mum.

"One of the most embarrassing things I've ever done to be honest.

"When I watched it for the first time it made me sick.

"My mum is such a lovely person that she still supported me."

The fallen star says he was unaware he was being filmed but does not intent to take any legal action against the person responsible.

Pearce spent a month at a Thai rehab clinic before returning to Sydney on Sunday.

The video shot of a drunk Pearce, which included him simulating a sex act with a dog, is likely to incur a heavy fine, as well as a six-game suspension from the NRL.

However 7News understands coach Trent Robinson is pushing for a lighter four-week ban.