The rugby league world continues to rally around Cronulla junior Kurt Drysdale, the courageous youngster who is recovering from s spinal injury.



Kurt's parents have revealed his heart stopped beating after suffering a life threatening injury.



He has already beaten the odds but is continuing to defy doctors’ expectations.



"The first week they said there was nothing they could do. They were just trying to keep him alive,” Sonya Drysdale, Kurt’s mother, said.



"His heart stopped initially too. There was a lot more that happened that we weren't aware of,” his dad, Steve said.



And if he did survive the devastating spinal injury, suffered in a lower grade match last June, doctors said it would be with a lifelong respirator and in silence.



But Kurt had something to say about that.



"They've already said that I would not be able to swallow or eat or even talk again, so I've already beaten that. Why not strive to get back up breathing and going again walking,” Kurt said.



His parents are certain things will keep getting better.

Kurt Drysdale continues to defy the odds

"Everything is possible, as they say 'There's life, there's hope.’,” Sonya said.



NRL stars gathered today at a charity golf event to help raise money for Kurt’s ongoing care.

But no amount of charity could match a meeting with his childhood idol.



His next outing is a trip to the opening round derby between the Roosters and Rabbitohs.



"If he's a Roosters fan then he will hate Souths as much as I do. He'll be there,” Brad Fitler said.