7News Sports Presenter Jim Wilson and Chief Rugby League Reporter Josh Massoud run through all the burning topics from the rugby league world that you may not know about.

The 7th Tackle - with Josh Massoud and Jim Wilson

What does the future hold for the Holden Cup? And what did Andrew Fifita actually say to the referee he allegedly threatened? Find out:

Tackle One – Goodbye to Holden Cup, Rookie Draft

Shane Richardson has barely been seen nor heard since reporting for duty as Head of Strategy at the NRL in March. He’s spent the past four months devising a blueprint for the game’s future, and only now are the details starting to come to light. Richardson and fellow NRL big wigs are almost halfway through visits to all 16 clubs, during which they have been presented Richardson’s vision of rugby league’s long-term complexion.

Those already privy to the presentations have told us that vision won’t include a National Under 20s competition – now known as the Holden Cup. Next season will be the concept’s swansong, before it reverts to a State-based competition, similar in format to the Harold Matthews (U16) and SG Ball (U18s).

Since its inception in 2008, the NYC has attracted plenty of criticism. The primary gripe is that it’s been responsible for not only inflated costs associated with flying and accommodating teenage players around the country, but also inflating their egos prematurely. Most of the game’s astute thinkers are adamant that open age feeder competitions, the NSW and QLD Cups, should never have been relegated in prestige at its expense. Richardson is now poised to redress that imbalance, with NSW and QLD Cup gamers to feature as curtain raisers to the vast majority of NRL fixtures.

The presentations have also indicated that a rookie draft won’t happen – much to the pleasure of clubs with huge junior nurseries such as Brisbane and Penrith. Instead, it’s now likely that a salary cap will be applied to spending at junior representative level, although each club will be able to nominate three home grown players to be exempt.

Tackle Two – The truth about Andrew Fifita

There was no more relieved man in the NRL this week than Des Hasler, following Andrew Fifita’s behavior toward a junior referee last Saturday. Hasler now understands just how serious a bullet he dodged last year, when negotiations between the Bulldogs and Fifita broke down, after the prop had agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $3 million.

Notwithstanding the fact Fifita and twin brother David have engaged a lawyer to argue their 12-month ban from the Penrith Junior League, the pair are facing some serious time away from the NRL competition. There’s no less than half a dozen witness statements claiming Andrew physically threatened to harm the referee, Tim Hannon, as opposed to his mobile phone.

These statements have been provided by other match officials, as well as ground managers representing the two opposing clubs, St Patricks and St Marys. Their authors are involved in highly reputable professions – teaching and law enforcement. We’ve been made aware of their account of Fifita’s statement toward Hannon: ‘Give me that f. . . ing phone c. . . or I will snap your neck.’ Fifita disputes this, claiming he only threatened to break the phone. Is there really any difference?

MORE: Fifita brothers stood down by Cronulla

MORE: Fifita's welfare crucial, says Sharks boss

Either way, he trespassed under a rope into a no-go zone for spectators and behaved in a menacing fashion. What is there to defend? And why is Cronulla taking so long to devise a punishment, when the Panthers handed theirs down overnight? The last question can be answered – the Sharks are at pains to follow due process after being caught with their pants down for instantly sacking Todd Carney over the ‘Bubbler’ incident 12 months ago.

That’s understandable. But few can fathom how Fifita crossed the line from a well-meaning supporter of his junior club to the new poster boy for vile conduct toward junior referees. To make the situation even more disappointing, the incident occurred on ‘Back to St Pats Day’, which was being held to celebrate a re-union of the club’s alumni.

Tackle Three – Taupau in the Dog Pound

So what do we make of this, Tigers fans? Spotted enjoying the hospitality of Bulldogs directors a few weeks ago was none other than firebrand forward Martin Taupau. The Kiwi was a surprise visitor to the official hirer’s suite for Canterbury’s Return to Belmore game against Melbourne a few weeks ago.

Taupau rose through the grades at Canterbury, but despite showing raw promise, could never cement a first grade position under Des Hasler. He left at the end of 2013 in search of that opportunity and has made every post a winner at the Tigers, becoming a cult hero with the joint venture’s fans.

However, there have been whispers of late about Taupau growing restless at Concord. There’s still one year remaining on his current deal, but the Warriors have already picked up on the scent and are considering an approach. And the Bulldogs? We’re told there will be no return. Canterbury continued their push in a different direction yesterday, signing boom front row Adam Elliott for a further two seasons. One-time captain of the club’s Holden Cup side, Elliott was being chased by a number of rivals, including Canberra.

Tackle 4 – Thurston shelves war dance out of respect for Scott

Whether it be handing over his headgear at the end of matches or delivering his kicking tee back to the ballboy, Johnathan Thurston continues to grow in stature as one of the NRL’s finest role models. That reputation received a further boost this week, when the Cowboys skipper spoke out publicly in support of besieged Swans veteran Adam Goodes. In an uplifting display of support, Thurston offered to emulate Goodes’ controversial Indigenous war dance should he cross the stripe this weekend.

MORE: Goodes is playing the victim: Akermanis

MORE: AFL crowds worse than NRL: Thurston

Media outlets had been pounding Thurston and the NRL’s other Aboriginal great, Greg Inglis, for their thoughts on the Goodes saga all week. Thurston did not expect his response to generate so much attention and was surprised when it took the airwaves by storm yesterday morning. Then he remembered that tomorrow night’s clash against Canberra in Townsville is also Matt Scott’s 200th NRL game.

Never one to seek wanton publicity, Thurston has now decided against performing the war dance, should he score a try, because he doesn’t want to draw attention away from Scott’s milestone. He went to great lengths to get Goodes’ phone number on Thursday, in order to explain the situation personally. But with the NRL’s Indigenous Round taking place next month, a performance is inevitable.

Tackle 5 – Say it ain’t so, Robbo

In our humble opinion, Cronulla’s Jeff Robson is the most under-rated playmaker in the game. Rattled by injury early in his career, the evergreen 32-year-old has developed into one of the NRL’s most reliable halfbacks and has quietly steered the Sharks to within a couple of wins of a guaranteed finals spot. Incredibly, this season is shaping as Robson’s swansong. Talks with the Sharks are leading toward an off-field role with the club in the community and welfare sector.

With the Sharks sinking big money into new halves pairing James Maloney and Chad Townsend for 2016, there’s little room left for Robson – other than as a back-up half or hooker. He was offered to the Titans as an experienced foil for young halves Kane Elgey and Ashley Taylor, but Gold Coast coach Neil Henry declined. The UK Super League has been an option, but Robson is loath to move his wife away from her high flying job with the DPP. Meanwhile, Wests Tigers have signed Manly lower grade playmaker Jack Littlejohn on a one-year deal for 2016.

Tackle 6 – Rah Rah Eto

Dragons winger Eto Nabuli also looks certain to be lost to the NRL, after being told to look elsewhere for 2016. Nabuli’s manager has dutifully obeyed – and come back with impressive offers from Super Rugby franchises Queensland Reds and Western Force. Nabuli was only re-signed two months ago, when it looked more than likely the Dragons would lose Jason Nightingale. However, the Kiwi accepted a huge pay cut to stay in Wollongong, leaving Nabuli on the outer.

The Dragons are also yet to sign hard-running utility Justin Hunt, who has impressed while deputizing for Josh Dugan at fullback this season. Hunt is content to stay for minimum wage, but has not yet received an offer. He has attracted interest from at least one rival club.

Tackle 7 – Dallin in a huff over lung condition

Panthers whiz kid Dallin Watene-Zelezniak specifically requested to front the media this week, in order to set the record straight over his collapsed lung. The 19-year-old was adamant the complaint had nothing to do with a rare medical condition, as claimed by club officials following his admission to Norwest Private Hospital with breathing difficulties a fortnight ago.

Watene-Zelezniak claimed the lung problem was the result of a heavy knock against the Roosters in Round 19, which resulted in his lung collapsing three days later at training. He recoiled at suggestions the condition – which saw him sidelined for five weeks last season – could be career threatening.