7News Sports Presenter Jim Wilson and Chief Rugby League Reporter Josh Massoud run through the burning topics from the rugby league world you may not know about.

The 7th Tackle - with Josh Massoud and Jim Wilson

From Bryce Cartwright's amazing comeback from two broken legs, to the man who will partner DCE in the halves for Manly next year, it's all in this week's edition of The 7th Tackle.

Tackle One – Cartwright scales the heights after treehouse tumble

There’s been no shortage of inspiring tales around Bryce Cartwright’s comeback from a broken right ankle last year, which forced him to basically learn how to walk again. But what few people outside the famous footballing family know is that Cartwright had already achieved the feat, after spending almost three months in traction as a child.

The boom back-rower was just four years old when he fell from a backyard treehouse. The brutal landing left with a severely broken leg – and his mother with a bedside vigil for the next 10 weeks. "I just remember my grandparents coming to see me a lot and my mum, she stayed alongside me every night. Dad also came every night after work. It was a tough time and I kind of had to learn how to walk again." Mt Druitt Hospital – where Cartwright was treated – still displays photographs of him in traction, and later, in a wheelchair. "I was a pretty fat kid as well, so I don’t think I fit into the wheelchair very well," he joked. "I’m just thankful now that my body is normal – although one leg is shorter than the other."

The 20-year-old isn’t sure whether the imbalance contributed to severity of last year’s injury. What can’t be argued is how astounding his return has been. His mix of strength and skill – highlighted by last week’s flick pass clinic against South Sydney – have earmarked the nephew of Panthers great John Cartwright as the game’s most exciting forward. However, the wraps aren’t new for Cartwright. "The boys are always giving me crap about the flick passes at training," he said. "They’ve nick-named me the Flickmaster."

Tackle Two – Flanagan says derby has lost meaning for young stars

The now-infamous fan podcast where Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan prematurely declared Paul Gallen’s Origin career over, also contained another interesting morsel. During his candid interview, Flanagan also opined about the local derby against St George Illawarra, which rolls around again at Remondis Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

According to Flanagan – now the club’s third-most capped coach – the derby has lost its relevance to the younger generation of Sharks players. "I understand how important how important the derby is, but talking to a lot of the players – Jack Bird, Valentine Holmes, even Wade Graham – they have not been brought up with that hatred of St George, if I can put it that way. The understanding of St George being that dominant club for so many years and Cronulla chipping and fighting away and being that little brother...a lot of them weren’t born (back then) and don’t understand that. The history has not carried on."

The interview was recorded just three weeks after Cronulla’s abysmal 42-6 loss to the Dragons at Kogarah; which, in itself, might have informed Flanagan’s opinion. It was Cronulla’s heaviest derby loss for years and will surely stoke the embers ahead of this weekend’s return bout. "The older players like Gal (Paul Gallen) and Michael Ennis understand the local derby. Some of the younger players just don’t get it at the moment." So often on the raw end of NRL scheduling, Sharks officials are hopeful of a 20,000 sell-out should the weather oblige for what shapes a Sunday afternoon classic.

Tackle Three – Sika could be a Shark

Let’s pause in God’s Country a little longer, where the future of Panthers wrecking ball Sika Manu could lie. Manu has known for some time that his days at the foot of the mountains will end in October and has been seeking out a new home for 2016 over the past few months. We’ve been told the Sharks have taken a serious look at the damaging back-rower, whose hard-running would prove a clever foil for new five eighth James Maloney.

Whether the Sharks can afford Manu is another question – he’s been on a contract worth upwards of $400,000-a-season at Penrith. A clean-out of sorts would be required and that’s currently taking shape with the likes of Blake Ayshford and Nathan Gardner tipped to leave. Stalwarts Paul Gallen and Luke Lewis could also be hanging-up the boots at the end of next season, meaning Cronulla face a huge change of the guard up front.

One player who could be sticking around for another 12 months is veteran forward Chris Heighington. After being told he would not be offered a new deal earlier in the year, the former Tiger has responded with a strong season in the front row and the Sharks are in negotiations to extend his stay for one last season. Good mate Robbie Farah has tried to persuade Heigington to return to Concord, but to no avail thus far.

Another option for Heighington would be linking with his former Tigers coach, Tim Sheens, who is now consulting for UK Super League battlers Salford. Heighington also holds a British passport, meaning he would not cost the Devils a precious overseas quota spot. Front row partner Sam Tagataese could also be a surprise survivor. After being all-but released to the Roosters mid-season, the big prop is expecting a new offer from the Sharks in the coming days.

Tackle Four – Smith’s side of the story could be swift

Cameron Smith’s management has been quietly closing down opportunities for the Test skipper to belatedly give his side of the Alex McKinnon story. With Smith refusing to deal with Channel Nine indefinitely in the wake of last Sunday night’s McKinnon story, speculation naturally suggested that Channel Seven would run his reply. But that doesn’t seem likely – at least for the time being.

MORE: Cameron Smith refuses Channel 9 interview

We can confirm Seven’s Sunday Night program definitely won’t be dedicating a story to Smith. While his response will be newsworthy, the subject matter is too focused for longer form journalism. In any case, Smith doesn’t seem comfortable about giving the story more momentum by participating in a probing interview. But the longer his Channel Nine boycott persists, the longer the story will live.

Tackle Five – Austin not living on Struggle Street

One player not afraid to voice his opinion is in-form Raiders playmaker, Blake Austin. Although he’s found a happy home in the ACT this year, Austin’s heart will always reside in the blue collar housing developments of western Sydney, where he rose through the ranks a Panthers junior.

We caught-up with Austin at a Save Our Sons fundraising lunch this week and got talking about his background. It didn’t take long for the controversial SBS documentary, Struggle Street, filmed in Mt Druitt and aired earlier this year, to come up. The 24-year-old watched the series through gritted teeth and didn’t hold back. "To be honest I was not a big fan of it,” he said. “I just struggled to see the point of it. People say they don’t get to see what goes on in those areas. I think it’s pretty obvious some of the struggles that go on out there. I think they were just vulnerable people shown in a pretty bad light."

Austin is better qualified to comment on the area’s challenges than most; coaching a specially-assembled team of disadvantaged youths in recent years. “We are just hard working people, just going about our lives. We are the kind of people that don’t need to be looked down upon. I’m proud of where I come from."

Tackle Six – JT loses his headgear, keeps his head

The most nervous player in the hours before Origin III just happened to be the one who shone brightest in a galaxy of Queensland stars. We can reveal Maroons maestro Johnathan Thurston was in a panic shortly before kick-off, having forgotten to pack his trademark headgear. Thurston became aware of the oversight earlier in the day and made arrangements for one to be delivered to him on the team bus, prior to it leaving the Queensland hotel for Suncorp Stadium. But it never arrived, and as Thurston commenced his pre-match ritual, there was still no sign of it anywhere.

Superstitious as they come, Thurston hit the phones with just 90 minutes to try and track one down. Luckily enough his Sydney-based manager, Sam Ayoub, had travelled to Brisbane for the match and had one handy. Thurston could only settle once the precious item of playing kit was hand delivered with Queensland’s warm-up well and truly underway. He then orchestrated one of the most crushing demolitions in rugby league history; one which will be difficult for the victims to erase from the memory bank.

Watching from just above the NSW team dugout, we found it interesting to note two losing players – veterans Paul Gallen and Michael Ennis – invited their children onto the turf afterwards. Gallen did the same after full-time in Melbourne. Although the Blues skipper still hasn’t confirmed his plans for representative footy, choosing to share these moments with his young ones is a compelling indication that he won’t back-up for the Blues in 2016.

Tackle Seven – Broncos young gun to partner DCE at Manly

Manly is firming to win the race for young Broncos halfback Ash Taylor. The 20-year-old was given permission to leave Brisbane a few weeks ago, with his path to NRL stardom blocked by Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt. However, we've been told the permission is conditional upon head coach Wayne Bennett being satisfied that Taylor's next club is a good fit. Manly sources claim they've met Bennett's approval and are chasing hard for the ex-Schoolboys star to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves from next season.

Ironically enough, Manly's top rival for Taylor's services is the Gold Coast Titans – the same club that DCE left in the lurch after his stunning backflip earlier this season. And, in a further blow to relations between the two clubs ahead of Monday night's grudge match, we can reveal Manly is also eying at least one member of the Titans coaching staff to work under incoming head coach Trent Barrett next season. That spells bad news for stalwart strength and conditioning guru Don Singe, along with current assistants of Geoff Toovey.

There's also been talk that charismatic trainer Ronnie Palmer will be joining Barrett on the long trek from the Mountains to the seaside. Palmer shook his head vigorously when we asked him about the rumour yesterday.

Big changes to the roster are assured. The recruitment of hooker Api Koroisau - who spoke with Barrett prior to signing - has created plenty of murmurs over Matt Ballin's future. The popular raked signed a two-year extension in March. It's difficult to see how Koroisau would have been convinced to switch from James Segeyaro's apprentice at Penrith, simply to play the same waiting game under Ballin for another two seasons. Unless Koroisau is a genuine contender for the vacant No. 6 jersey - a possibility that was raised in his conversations with Barrett - it will be interesting to see how both he and Ballin can be accommodated.